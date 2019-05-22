$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Insperity posted sales of $922.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

NSP traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. 133,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,064. Insperity has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $778,009.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,333.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,532,683 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,662,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,944,000 after acquiring an additional 594,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,061,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,025,000 after acquiring an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 687,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,297,000 after acquiring an additional 74,130 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

