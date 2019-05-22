$0.70 EPS Expected for Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Blue Bird posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 142,095 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,055,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 73,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

