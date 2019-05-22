-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.34). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

CTMX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.