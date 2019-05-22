$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tableau Software Inc (DATA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Tableau Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tableau Software will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tableau Software.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 27.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

DATA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 8,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $1,107,554.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,528,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $375,407.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,183. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,060,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,267,000 after acquiring an additional 278,339 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 60,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DATA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $136.92.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

