$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Etsy posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

In related news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $80,295.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $12,638,801. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,339,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,711,000 after purchasing an additional 238,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,938,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,303 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 763,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,114. Etsy has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

