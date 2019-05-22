$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus Inc (CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $221,239.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $2,602,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,410,972 shares of company stock worth $135,048,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

CARG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 684,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

