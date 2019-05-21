Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Colfax Corp (CFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colfax were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,496. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Colfax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,870.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $309,040.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

