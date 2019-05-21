Zilla (ZLA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,611.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $86,611.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

