Zeitcoin Tops One Day Volume of $432.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $150,497.00 and $432.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000777 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,232,170 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

