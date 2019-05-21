Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.75.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total transaction of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $294,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,584 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,941 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

