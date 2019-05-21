Zacks: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,680. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.27. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0279 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

