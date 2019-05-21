Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln National (LNC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National's stock has outperformed its industry year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. Also, its increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause of concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.85.

LNC opened at $64.04 on Monday. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

