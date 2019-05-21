Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.22 Target Price for Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST)

Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Wuhan General Group’s rating score has declined by 25% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $8.22 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wuhan General Group an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wuhan General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wuhan General Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Wuhan General Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 763,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,073. Wuhan General Group has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Wuhan General Group (NASDAQ:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wuhan General Group (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.