Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Square reported sales of $814.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,219.50, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 3.49.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 819,641 shares of company stock valued at $62,130,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

