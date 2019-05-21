Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dean Foods Co (DF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Posted by on May 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Dean Foods reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dean Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 46,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,901. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.21. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dean Foods (DF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.