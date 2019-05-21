Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dean Foods Co (DF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Dean Foods reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dean Foods.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dean Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dean Foods in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 46,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,901. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.21. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dean Foods (DF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.