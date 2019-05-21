Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $11.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 20.98%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $161,837.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,169 shares of company stock worth $6,615,921 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 782,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

