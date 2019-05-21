Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 842,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

