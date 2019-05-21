Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.26.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,474.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

