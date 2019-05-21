Xperi (XPER) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XPER has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Xperi from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER opened at $22.20 on Friday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Xperi had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 109,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.