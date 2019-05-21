William Blair Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.52.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 955.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after acquiring an additional 278,192 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $30,857,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.