Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/westkam-gold-wkg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-01.html.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

