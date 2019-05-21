Weir Group (WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.63 ($24.57).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,527.50 ($19.96) on Friday. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 206.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

