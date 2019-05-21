Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 1,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,163. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 59.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

