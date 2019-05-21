Wealthquest Corp Sells 94 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,979,621,000 after buying an additional 906,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amgen by 20,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 31,268,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,248,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,668. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.80.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

