Watkin Jones (WJG) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.40 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12).

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Philip Byrom sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95), for a total transaction of £25,990 ($33,960.54).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.