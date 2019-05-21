Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.50 ($215.70).

VOW3 stock opened at €144.38 ($167.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1 year high of €176.60 ($205.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

