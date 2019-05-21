Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,269. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

