Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Holdings Reduced by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,968,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

