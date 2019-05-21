Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Holdings Lowered by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,679.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 381,131 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,391. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

