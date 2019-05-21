VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Stake Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

BNDX stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

