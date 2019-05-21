ValuEngine Downgrades China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 32.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 212,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

