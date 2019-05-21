ValuEngine Downgrades Celanese (CE) to Sell

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NYSE CE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.54. 992,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

