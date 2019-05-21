Uxin (UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.39. Uxin shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 7504536 shares changing hands.

UXIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Uxin in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uxin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Uxin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $698.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Uxin Ltd will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/uxin-uxin-shares-gap-up-to-2-39.html.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.