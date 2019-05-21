Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.68. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 42.07%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $130,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 428.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

