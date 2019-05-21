US Bancorp DE Sells 25,596 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $74,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 272,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,997. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $88.52.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

