US Bancorp DE Sells 112,940 Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,940 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 0.9% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $310,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.99. 25,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.54 million. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other Copart news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $8,181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

