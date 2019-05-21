Upland Software (UPLD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

UPLD opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 93.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.