United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 857.67 ($11.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UU. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total value of £254,420.22 ($332,445.08).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 783.40 ($10.24). 2,250,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.07. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

