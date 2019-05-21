United Technologies (UTX) PT Raised to $164.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.86 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. United Technologies has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Technologies will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $412,452.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,415 shares of company stock worth $3,614,625. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

