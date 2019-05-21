United Natural Foods (UNFI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Natural’s shares have declined in the past three months. We note that the company’s gross margin performance has been dismal for a while. During second-quarter fiscal 2019, gross margin was weighed by adverse shift in consumer mix and lower gross profit rate at SUPERVALU. Moreover, challenges across the company’s distribution centers have been a drag on performance. Such headwinds have also led to enhanced transportation, labor and shrink costs. However, the company is witnessing growth across sales channels, supported by strong brands, efficient strategies and solid consumer demand. Speaking of strategies, the buyout of SUPERVALU is contributing significantly to the top line. We note that management is on track with the integration of legacy SUPERVALU, which is expected to generate synergies worth more than $185 million in the fourth year of the deal.”

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 23,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 111.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 634,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

