Udg Healthcare (UDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Udg Healthcare to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.57 ($10.20).

Shares of UDG opened at GBX 655.50 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 437.00. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 950.50 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.02.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

