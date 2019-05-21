UBS Group Raises Assurant (AIZ) Price Target to $133.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group to $133.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE AIZ opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $146,940,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1,520.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,682,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 289,422 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 632,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,594,000 after acquiring an additional 261,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

