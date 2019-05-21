Twilio (TWLO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $143.48, but opened at $140.49. Twilio shares last traded at $137.66, with a volume of 3710907 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO George Hu sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $992,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $2,938,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,745 shares of company stock valued at $15,786,019. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

