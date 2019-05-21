Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 37,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,374,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 118,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 286,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,542. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.01.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

