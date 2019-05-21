Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $116,690,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,688,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $55,091,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $24,877,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Mizuho cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $679,320 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

