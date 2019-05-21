Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $3.07 Million in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Stock

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 215.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 611,501 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $13,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 204,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 62.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 495,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. 9,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

