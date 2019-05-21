Thomas White International Ltd. Has $21.50 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 3.9% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 334,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,460,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

