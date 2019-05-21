Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,338 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,744,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

MOS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 541,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,178. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

