Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,377,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $137,620.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,055. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,123. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/texas-permanent-school-fund-increases-position-in-green-dot-co-gdot.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.