Tesla (TSLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $374.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $302.15.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $205.36 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,574,286. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.